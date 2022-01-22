Cosmos Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.91 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $9.81 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $34.26 or 0.00094176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.54 or 0.99964388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00447401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

