Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on February 18th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $13.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of COST stock opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

