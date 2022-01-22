Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cowen worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $846.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.