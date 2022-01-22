Cream Price Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Cream has a market capitalization of $17,426.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00094316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,511.37 or 0.99832455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00290150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00383503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

