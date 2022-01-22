Creative Planning Buys 1,365 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

