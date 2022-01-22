Creative Planning Buys 154 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

