Creative Planning Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

