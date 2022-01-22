Creative Planning Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

