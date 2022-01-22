Creative Planning Has $1.32 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.84 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

