Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 18,173 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA opened at $36.33 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

