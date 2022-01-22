Creative Planning Sells 3,941 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

