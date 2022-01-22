Creative Planning Sells 3,941 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE NEM opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

