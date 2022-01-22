Creative Planning Takes $1.13 Million Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

