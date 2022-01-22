Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CCAP opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $503.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

