Critical Comparison: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -52.06% N/A -8.53% Host Hotels & Resorts -18.30% -6.36% -3.09%

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 5 8 0 2.62

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 277.29%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.57 -$543.88 million ($39.95) -0.21 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.51 -$732.00 million ($0.57) -29.89

Ashford Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

