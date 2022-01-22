Critical Review: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 3.09 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $25.33 billion 1.45 $1.91 billion $0.70 15.73

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 3 9 0 2.50

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $14.51, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.71% 23.66% 7.67%

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

