Critical Review: Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) & Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freedom Bank of Virginia and Crédit Agricole, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Crédit Agricole 1 3 5 0 2.44

Crédit Agricole has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.66%. Given Crédit Agricole’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crédit Agricole is more favorable than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and Crédit Agricole’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $28.28 million 3.21 $2.70 million N/A N/A Crédit Agricole $23.42 billion 1.97 $3.08 billion $0.81 9.15

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Crédit Agricole 20.20% 7.03% 0.26%

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and

