Critical Survey: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.99% -53.17% CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

Volatility & Risk

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 9 0 2.69

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 673.56%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 143.31%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 6,654.66 -$348.86 million $4.76 13.15

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

