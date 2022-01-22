CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Down 2.2%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

