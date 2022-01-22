CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.18.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

