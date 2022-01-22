Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,229.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $891,563.60 and $2,229.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,637.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00824612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00252852 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,920,998 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.