Crypton Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Crypton has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $622.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,703,414 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.