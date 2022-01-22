CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

