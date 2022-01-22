CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.98.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
