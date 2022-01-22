CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Down 13.1%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s stock price was down 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 18,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 6,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

