CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $18.73 on Friday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

