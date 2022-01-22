CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.