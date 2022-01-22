CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 230.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.