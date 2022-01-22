CX Institutional Takes $38,000 Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 444,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 317,856 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

