CyberAgent, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19 and a beta of -0.20. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.