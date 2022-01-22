CyberAgent, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.
