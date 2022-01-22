Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.20

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 73450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

