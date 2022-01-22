D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $40,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

