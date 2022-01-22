D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Down 2.3%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.43). 35,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 32,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.54).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.81 million and a P/E ratio of 38.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($38,886.61).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.