DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.31 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 22.42 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.91 and a 1 year high of C$20.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

