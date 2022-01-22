Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 765.0 days.

DAIUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Daifuku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daifuku from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

