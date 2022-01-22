Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $340,475.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00.

DDOG stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.