Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.84.

Shares of DDOG opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.32. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,968,813 shares of company stock valued at $343,958,467. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

