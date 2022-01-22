David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 908.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

