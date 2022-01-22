Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. 628,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,799. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $9,742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,457,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,833,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

