Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. 2,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 862,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Specifically, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Delek US by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Delek US by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 5,997.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 131,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

