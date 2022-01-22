Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €74.60 ($84.77) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.