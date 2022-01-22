Delta Air Lines, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE:DAL opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

