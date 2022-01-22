DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.00283163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005984 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.01157450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

