Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 66,832 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

