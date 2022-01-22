Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3,301.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,078,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.43 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

