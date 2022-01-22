Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.70 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of CoreCivic worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

