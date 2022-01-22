Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.71 Million Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 953.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,904 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVM stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

