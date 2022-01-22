Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $298.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

