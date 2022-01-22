Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

