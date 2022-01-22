Devro (LON:DVO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON DVO opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.28. The company has a market capitalization of £359.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.14).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

