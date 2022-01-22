Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 4,650

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,530 ($61.81) to GBX 4,650 ($63.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,900 ($53.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,050 ($55.26).

DGE opened at GBX 3,757.50 ($51.27) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($56.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,904.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,672.33. The firm has a market cap of £87.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($51.44) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,265.25). Insiders have purchased 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

